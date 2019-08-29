Bradford League: Townville win helps Methley in their relegation battle

Methley’s incredible revival gathered further pace as they did their bit by winning again and were helped by neighbours Townville beating Lightcliffe in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Premier Division.

With Methley overcoming Wrenthorpe by eight wickets and Townville winning by the same margin it means Methley are out of the bottom two on 150 points with Wrenthorpe on 146 and Lightcliffe now bottom on 136.

Methley lifted themselves out of the bottom two for the first time this season as they swapped places with their old rivals Wrenthorpe.

Opener Marcus Walmsley guided them to victory with an unbeaten 60, including seven fours and three sixes, while Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite was 32 not out when Wrenthorpe’s score of 121 was passed.

Luke Patel battled hard for his top score of 33 not out, but lacked support as Wrenthorpe faltered against the spin of Sudara Udagadara (3-36).

Amir Hussain also took 2-29 and Waite 2-20 and there was one wicket each for Jared Warner and Walmsley.

Spinner Jack Hughes and seamer Richie Bresnan set up Townville’s convincing victory over Lightcliffe.

With Hughes taking 5-28 and Bresnan 4-19 Lightcliffe were all out for only 107.

Townville then had no worries in overhauling the small target in their reply with opener Jonny Booth hitting 11 boundaries in an unbeaten 56 and Hughes hitting 21 to complete a win that takes the side up to a season high of third place.

Lightcliffe now play Wrenthorpe this week and Methley the week after as the relegation fight intensifies.

The battle for the championship and the one promotion place in the Conference is heading for a potential decider this Saturday when second-placed Great Preston meet leaders Sandal, who are currently 31 points ahead but have played one game more.

Both won last weekend with Great Preston beating third-placed Gildersome & Farnley Hill by 42 runs.

Australian all-rounder Tyson Freeman (37) and Ben Broxup (36) helped Preston to make 232 despite the efforts of Josh Edmondson (5-62).

Lower order runs from Danny Harwood (39) and David Illingworth (33) proved handy and ultimately the difference as Gildersome were all out for 190.

Freeman followed up his batting effort by taking 3-32 while Cullum Jordan claimed 3-37 and Oli Baron 2-35.

Hassan Hussain’s knock of 57 from 45 balls helped Methley seconds overhaul an Ossett score of 157-9 as they recorded a six-wicket win in the Second Teams Championship One.

Methley were replying to their opponents’ 157-9 and also benefited from knocks of 29 by Charlie Winter and 27 from Robert Clegg.

Phil Lamb (36) top scored for Ossett while Ben Waite (3-28) was the most successful Methley bowler with Clegg taking 2-20 and Roshan Das 2-17.

Great Preston seconds lost ground in the Second Teams Championship Two title race when they went down by three wickets to Birstall.

The defeat left them 18 points behind leaders Jer Lane, but they are still comfortably clear in second place.

Skipper Miraj Khan (92no) and Lee Peters (32no) steered Birstall past the Great Preston score of 178.

Their unbroken stand of 97 turned the game after they had looked set for defeat when 84-7 and struggling against an attack led by Joe Schofield (4-54).

Richard White (51) and James Gahan (48) led the way for Great Preston when they batted first, but their innings fell away from the promising position of 113-2.

Townville seconds remain in fourth place in the Second Teams Championship Two, but suffered an 11-run loss to second bottom Scholes in a close contest.

After being restricted to 117-9, Scholes hit back by bowling out Townville for 106.

Darren Tomlinson’s battling 47 proved in vain for Townville as were good bowling efforts earlier from Lee Dobson (3-17), Luke Slater (2-29), Jaden Hughes (2-16) and Andy Ward (2-33).