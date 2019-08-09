Castleford battle but fall short in run chase

Castleford CC’s charge up the Yorkshire Premier League North was halted by a 56-run defeat to Stamford Bridge at Savile Park.

They did earn two points for their efforts as they avoided being bowled out, but were always up against it once Kyle Waite (70) and Ryan McKendry (112) put on 131 for Stamford Bridge’s third wicket.

McKendry’s second century in the competition, the latter half coming off just 20 balls, helped the visitors reach 234-5. Eddie Morrison (2-65) was the most successful Castleford bowler.

In response all of the home side’s top eight reached double figures, but time after time just as a partnership was starting to look threatening the visiting bowlers struck.

Dominic Rhodes finished with 3-52, included among his wickets that of top scorer Umair Khan who made 38. There was also a brace for McKendry (2-30) but the home side battled to the close, making 178-7 with David Wainwright and Scott Hopkinson both hitting 22.

York Ebor Three leaders Castleford seconds edged to a victory in a rain affected game against Whitkirk seconds, making 132-9 against their opponents 131 all out.

Castleford seconds reached the Dave Conner Trophy final on Sunday with a four wicket success against Carlton Towers.

After keeping Carlton to 117-8 in their 20 overs Eddie Cole brought Cas home with 24 not out.