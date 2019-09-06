Castleford CC edged out after Sam Drury heroics

Sam Drury became only the second player in the Yorkshire Premier League North history to score a century and take five wickets in the same match – and just like Will Rhodes for Stamford Bridge in 2018, it was accomplished against Castleford at Savile Park.

The Scarborough captain shared an 104-run opening stand with Darren Harland (25). Both were dismissed by Jack Young, who went on to take 3-44, but not before Drury (111) had reached three figures for the fifth time this season as the visitors closed on 203-4.

Christopher Briggs (46) and Eitan Litvin (37) provided Castleford with a solid base in pursuit of a DLS amended target of 207 from 46 overs, but five wickets for 39 runs from 10 overs by Drury checked progress.

They finished seven runs short with nine wickets down by the close despite further contributions from Umair Khan (22) and Liam Hyde (21).

Castleford seconds boosted their promotion hopes in the York Senior League’s Ebor Three when they beat Eastrington by six wickets.

Nathan Smith led them home with an outstanding knock of 82 that included 16 fours and a six.

He put on 82 for the opening wicket with Murray Coyle (34) while Oran White hit 19 as Castleford surpassed their opponents’ 159 all out in just 27.1 overs.

Smith also took a wicket for Castleford, but their most successful bowler was David Young, with 3-26. Victory kept Cas in second and they are 16 points ahead of Acomb in third.