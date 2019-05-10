Castleford CC lose out despite new Yorkshire Premier League North record

Castleford CC lost out in a rain reduced Yorkshire Premier League North contest at Scarborough on Monday.

Scarborough built from a steady start to reach 183-4 from 28 overs with James Pick hitting 94 not out. Jack Young (2-30) was the most successful Cas bowler.

Castleford’s reply set off at a good pace with Liam Hyde (16) and Scott Hopkinson (25). Umair Khan (41) took the innings on, but they fell behind the asking rate and ended on 141-6.

Castleford also lost on Saturday against Sessay despite a valiant effort from Umair Khan (107no) and Dan Robson (37no) who shared a new league record tenth wicket stand of 109. Their efforts took Cas close, but they ended 29 runs short on 229-9.

Matthew Rees (3-47) had earlier taken three of the five wickets to fall as the home side reached 258.

Castleford seconds beat Copmanthorpe by 104 runs in Ebor Division Three after making 249-8 with 63no from Luke Edwards and 54 by Eddie Cole.

Copmanthorpe were all out for 145 as Jack Young took 4-24 and Martin Gibson 3-21.