Castleford Cricket Club’s training sessions start next week

CASTLEFORD Cricket Club are holding training sessions at Airedale Academy Sports Centre ahead of the new season.

They will be held for 10 weeks on Tuesday evenings, starting January 23.

The sessions will be divided into three categories.

From 5.30 to 6.15pm, there will be softball sessions for first-time juniors with expert coaching.

Former Yorkshire and Derbyshire all-rounder David Wainwright and his Castleford teammates will provide coaching for juniors aged 11 to 14 from 6.15 to 7.15pm.

Club nets for seniors and juniors, including non members, will be held between 7.15 and 8.30pm.

All sessions are coached by ECB qualified coaches.

The cost per person is £3 per session.

To book a place or for more details send an e-mail to CastlefordCricket@gmail.com