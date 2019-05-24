Castleford edged out despite Morrison’s bowling effort

Castleford remain winless in the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North after they went down to a 28-run defeat to Harrogate at St George’s Road.

The home side were indebted to Alexis Twigg (34) and Cooper Smith (69) after they lost four wickets before the score had reached 50.

Eddie Morrison (4-56) turned the screw with a further four wickets as the hosts were all out for 173. Scott Hopkinson took 2-27 and Matthew Rees 2-30.

The visitors’ hopes of a first win in 2019 were boosted by an opening stand of 58 between Liam Hyde (35) and Hamid Khan (16), but two wickets in as many balls from Tom Geeson-Brown (3-32) wrestled back control and the reply faltered.

The other wickets were shared around before Geeson-Brown returned late on to pick up his third as the visitors were bowled out for 145.

Castleford were on the wrong end of another close result as they went down by eight runs to Beverley Town in their Hunters T20 Blast game on Sunday.

After Beverley made 156-2, Castleford came close with their reply ending on 148-7 with Eitan Litvin hitting 55no and Liam Hyde 33.

Castleford seconds raced to an eight-wicket win over Cawood to stay top of York Ebor Division Three.

Jack Young (38no) and Luke Edwards (36no) brought them home after Cawood had been dismissed for 95 with Nathan Smith (5-17) the pick of the Castleford attack.