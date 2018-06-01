Castleford follow victory with defeat in Yorkshire Premier

Castleford CC had a mixed bank holiday with a win and a loss in the Hunters Yorkshire Premier League.

After beating Harrogate by 51 runs on Saturday, David Wainwright’s men went down by 61 runs at Woodhouse Grange on Monday.

In the first games Castleford recovered from a stuttering start that saw them reduced to 36-4 to post a 192 total. Skipper David Wainwright led the way with a composed 62 that included seven fours and a six and he combined with Christopher Briggs (30) for a crucial fifth wicket stand of 89.

Matthew Rees chipped in with 23 down the order while Ashley Griffin was the pick of the hosts’ bowlers with 4-37.

Harrogate made a solid start in pursuit of the target with George Ross (39) leading the way, but then a fine spell from Eddie Morrison (5-36) knocked them back and swung the game back Castleford’s way.

The only other score of note came late on from Tom Geeson-Brown (29 not out) as the home team were dismissed for 141.

Wainwright followed up his batting exploits by taking 2-11 from nine tidy overs and there was one wicket each for Rees, Amir Ditta and Liam Hyde.

In Monday’s match, brothers Andrew (60) and Chris (51) Bilton helped Woodhouse Grange to a 228-7 total despite the efforts of Wainwright, who took 4-49.

Castleford were soon three down in their reply and although Liam Hyde hit 43 and Connor Hyde 28 they were all out for 167.

Castleford seconds lost by 90 runs to Heslington in the York Senior League’s Division Three Ebor.

They were able to restrict Heslington to 192-6 in their 45 overs with James Clarke taking 2-57 and Joseph Raynor 2-22. But Castleford were all out for 102 in reply as the innings lost its way following the dismissals of Gopi Chemudupati for 33 and Murray Coyle for 18. Only Nigel Ling, with 19 not out, of the other batsmen could reach double figures.

Despite 60 from Chemudupati and 40 by Jack Young Castleford seconds fell 43 runs short against Heworth on Monday, ending on 145-8 in reply to 188-5.