Castleford lose out in DLS decided Yorkshire Premier contest

Castleford were unable to win a rain affected Yorkshire Premier League North match at Sheriff Hutton Bridge, but did manage to get a couple of points that could prove crucial come the end of the season.

The Duckworth-Lewis- Stern system came into play as rain interrupted the match after the home team had completed the full 50 overs of their innings.

Castleford fell 18 runs short under the DLS System as their reply ended with them on 70-1 from 24.5 overs in reply to their hosts’ 247-7.

Cas had put a solid foundation in place before the weather intervened with Hamid Khan and Eitan Litvin both not out on 30.

Earlier in the day a century from opener, and captain, Adam Fisher (101) paved the way for Sheriff Hutton Bridge’s total with his younger brother Matthew hitting 35 and an unbeaten 37 coming from Yorkshire player Karl Carver.

Matthew Rees (2-44) and Eddie Cole (2-11) were the most successful Castleford bowlers.

Castleford’s reply was twice interrupted by rain, but the second wicket pair held their concentration to close on 70-1.

The result left Castleford third from bottom, four points above Clifton Alliance and 12 ahead of Beverley.

Castleford seconds remain top of the York Division Ebor Three although they had their third game of the season rained off last Saturday.

They were left frustrated after looking to be in a good position when bowling opponents Bishopthorpe out for 162 and standing on 14-0 early in their reply as the rain made no more play possible.

Castleford did pick up 12 points for their efforts after doing a good job in the field.

Although Ian Holmes hit 50 Bishopthorpe’s innings never got away from Castleford as they chipped away with wickets at regular intervals. Amir Ditta made the early inroads with 3-28 from 12 overs while Gopi Chemudupati chipped in with 3-40 and Martin Gibson took 2-42.

Castleford are still unbeaten after nine matches and stand 35 points clear of closest challengers Goole Town.