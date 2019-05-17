Castleford’s second team continues impressive start to season

Cricket
Castleford had their Yorkshire Premier League North game against York ended early by rain.

No play was possible after tea after York had made 209-7 with Liam Hyde taking 3-52.

Castleford seconds won their York Senior League Ebor Three game at Goole Town by six wickets to stay top of the table.

After restricting Goole to 178-2 in their 45 overs, Castleford reached their target with 15.2 overs to spare.

A 56-run opening stand between Nathan Smith (32) and Harry Wilkinson (51) set them on the way then the latter joined with Jacob Green (50) in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket.

Murray Coyle (13 not out) finished the job for a winning run chase.