Castleford stun leaders as Khan leads fightback

Yorkshire Premier League North leaders Sheriff Hutton Bridge were left stunned by mid-table Castleford who produced a battling display for a great victory last Saturday.

Castleford recovered from early batting woes to win by 38 runs and dent their opponents’ title ambitions.

Cas went into the match at Savile Park as underdogs and finding themselves at 48-4 the tag might have seemed justified.

But a fightback led by Umair Khan (72no) and Andrew Bourke (35) added 53 for the fifth wicket and an unbeaten stand of 68 between Khan and Jack Young (26no) saw them able to post 178-6, visiting wicketkeeper Ben Gill with four catches.

Matthew Rees (4-26) took four of the first five wickets in the visitors’ reply and skipper Adam Fisher added to his side’s woes when he became the first batsman in the competition to be given out for obstructing the field.

Unlike their hosts Sheriff Hutton were unable to recover from their batting predicament and despite the efforts of Mark Fisher (35) they were all out for 140 with Eddie Morrison backing up Rees’s earlier efforts in taking 3-49.

In contrast to the senior team Castleford seconds were left disappointed by a six-wicket defeat to Bishopthorpe that saw them slip down to third in York Ebor Three.

Despite 32 from Amol Vani and 30 by Brian Phillips, Cas could only muster 112-9. Murray Coyle then took 2-16, but Bishopthorpe reached their target in 21 overs.