Castleford Tigers star Milner eager to see more international action

A TASTE of Test rugby has made Castleford Tigers forward Adam Milner hungry for more.



Milner secured his senior international debut last month when England beat France at Leigh. He went on to feature in the final two games of the Test series against New Zealand which England won 2-1 despite a 34-0 loss at Elland Road last Sunday.

The 26-year-old loose-forward has enjoyed the experience of the last month after stepping up to the senior squad eight years after he captained the England Academy side.

He said: “It has been awesome. It has given me a real taste of international football and something I’ll take into the rest of my career.

“It has given me a massive taste of the standards of international football and I’m hungry now to pull on that jersey.

“You never know when the last time will be playing for your country. It means a lot, it’s a special moment to pull on that jersey so I’ll be doing everything I can next year to get in again.”

Milner was a substitute in all three of his Test appearances and admitted that exceeded his expectations: “Coming into the tournament I was hopeful of playing one game.

“Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) unfortunately got injured in the first game and that gave me a bit of an opportunity to play, but speaking to Wayne before the first game he said whether it’s this series or the next one you will get a game. I am just thankful I have got my opportunity maybe a little bit early.”

O’Loughlin is England’s first choice loose-forward, but at 35 is nearing the end of his career,.

Milner continued: “You don’t last forever playing rugby league. When players get older it opens up doors for younger players like myself.

“Hopefully I can be half the player he is because he has been absolutely fantastic for both club and country. For me to get my game up there will take a lot, but I will be doing everything I can. I’ve not played a lot in these games, but it has given me a massive experience and a bit of a learning curve to the international stage and what to expect.

“If I get the chance again I will be in a better position. I have absolutely loved the experience and enjoyed every minute of it.

“I’ve been coming home from camp and wanting to go back into it. That’s how good the camp’s been. I am blessed I’ve been given this opportunity and really looking forward to what comes next.”

Milner has now started a month off before starting pre-season with Cas and reckons his England experience will benefit him in Super League.

He said: “I’d like to think so. The standard of international football is top and you have to be on top of your game for every minute. I will enjoy my break now, but I’ll be eager to get back into training and into Cas’s season next year.”



Adam Milner with the Baskerville Shield, which was won by England in their series against New Zealand. Picture: Matthew Merrick