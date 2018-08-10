County man Rhodes hits top form against Castleford

Castleford ran into a batting storm in their Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North game at home to Stamford Bridge.

Three Stamford Bridge batsmen struck centuries as they beat Castleford by 171 runs at Savile Park to move level on points with Woodhouse Grange in second.

Along the way they built the second highest total in the competition’s history, finishing their 50 overs on 367-5.

Ryan Gibson got the visitors off to a flying start with 100 off 83 balls, but it was a stand of 135 between Ryan McKendry (102 not out) and Will Rhodes (102), whose 54 ball innings contained 10 fours and five sixes, that really boosted the total.

It was hard work for all the Castleford bowlers, although David Wainwright did take 3-62 to continue his successful season.

Castleford knew they had an enormous task, but their run chase began strongly as Christopher Biggs (69), Liam Hyde (38 off 28 balls) and David Wainwright (44 from 43 balls) took them to 164-2.

But once Warwickshire, and former Yorkshire, all-rounder Rhodes was introduced into the attack the game changed as he took 5-38. The hosts lost their last seven wickets for just 43 runs and were all out for 196.

Castleford seconds lost by eight wickets to Whitkirk seconds in the York Senior League’s Ebor Division Three.

They were bowled out for 135 with Jack Young hitting 34 and David Tomlinson 32.