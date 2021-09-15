Ackworth edged out for Pontefract Cricket League title

Kieren Dinnage, century for Frickley against Ackworth.

Up against Frickley Colliery, they lost by 67 runs and end as runners-up to Fairburn, who won their final match to finish 15 points ahead.

Kieren Dinnage’s superb 117, including 17 fours and four sixes, against his former team helped Frickley to a 222 score and Ackworth were all out for 155 in reply with Lovepreet Singh (36) top scoring.

Bailey Matthews (4-33) was Ackworth’s best bowler.

Elsewhere in Division One, seventh-placed Streethouse were all out for 102 to lose by 43 runs to eighth-placed Hemsworth MW. Asad Bukhari (43) top scored while Craig Ellison (5-19) did most to restrict Hemsworth to 145.

Jack Whale led Hemsworth’s batting effort with 50, including 10 fours, and Max Heritage contributed 34 before being the pick of the bowlers with 5-22.

Hundhill Hall have lessons to learn after finishing in tenth place. They were beaten by 216 runs by Hatfield Town in their last match after their opponents piled up a huge 397-8 total.

Tom Malyan hit 43 and there were battling efforts from Chris Walton (33), Tom Gardner (24), Tom Barton (21) and Elliott Fletcher (21), but Hall were all out for 181 in reply.

Promoted Kippax are still in the running for the Division Two title as they will play catch up with their final two matches this weekend and if they win both they will overhaul Oulton for the title.

They maintained their challenge with an 84-run win over relegated Streethouse seconds as Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala led the way with a century.

Batting first, Kippax set a big target in reaching 277-7 with Gheewala hitting 122 and support coming from Vasimraja Truckwala (37), Munawar Chariwala (31) and Zubair Badat (25).

Streethouse started well in their reply with opener Martin Rhodes hitting 55 and Mark Robinson 71, but their innings fell away and they were all out for 193 as Badat claimed 5-47 and Museji Bhoola 3-53.

Second from bottom Glasshoughton are resigned to relegation after losing twice to Nostell St Oswald on successive days.

Both matches followed a similar pattern with Glasshoughton bowled out for 167 in the first of them and for 162 in the second. Nostell comfortably knocked off the runs on each occasion to win by five-wicket and seven-wicket margins.

Clinton Speight top scored in both fixtures with knocks of 35 and 37.

Whitley Bridge have finished in sixth place after winning their last match by nine wickets against Hensall.

Nathaniel Aitchison (42no) and Harjit Singh (39no) brought them home after they dismissed their opponents for 127, with three wickets each for Chris Welburn and Mathew Daniel.

Tenth-placed Knottingley Town went down by 93 runs to Garforth Parish Church as they were all out for 107 in reply to 200-8.

Jack Pugh top scored with 20 while Andrew Lund took 3-24 and Mathew Stones 3-69 to be the pick of the Town bowlers.

Featherstone Town’s relegation from Division Three was confirmed as they lost by 105 runs to Notton.

Although Samuel Spragg hit 45 and Jason Picken 30, they could only make 128 in reply to 233.

Allerton Bywater ensured they survived the drop from Division Four when they defeated South Kirkby seconds by 180 runs.

Good batting from Hamza Mehmood (50no), Michael Sunderland (38), Antony Muscroft (37) and Adnan Faiz (32) allowed Allerton to set a strong target as they reached 219-8 from their 46 overs.

South Kirkby were never in the hunt in their reply with only one batsman reaching double figures as they were all out for only 39. Mehmood (4-3) and John Pinkerton (3-24) did much of the damage.

Fifth-placed Thorpe Audlin had a mixed weekend with a win and a defeat.

They raced to a six-wicket win over Sykehouse after bowling them out for 93 with Matthew Faulkner taking 4-16 and Joe Lavery 3-11.

Peter Liddle (33no) led the winning response.