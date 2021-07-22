Bradford League: Broxup and Russell lead way as Great Preston boost promotion hopes

Great Preston's Lee Russell, who took five wickets. Picture Scott Merrylees

It was a key victory for Preston’s promotion hopes as they took full advantage of second-placed Brighouse losing at leaders Crossflatts to move to within four points of them.

Asad Mahmood (60) and Wasim Nazir (38) top scored for Liversedge after they were put in while Lee Russell (5-63) provided the main threat for Preston, with two wickets each for Oliver Newton and Oli Baron.

Preston’s response was given a solid start as they reached 71-1 and with Broxup going on to hit 75 from 76 balls, smashing 15 fours, they were able to reach their target in the 37th over. Ian Newton (30) lent most support.

Fourth-placed Methley missed a chance to close on teams above them when they went down by eight wickets to Pudsey St Lawrence in the Premier Division.

Opener Charlie Best (60no) and Mark Robertshaw (56) ensured Pudsey had little trouble chasing down Methley’s disappointing 142 score.

Young bowlers Josh Priestley (4-20) and Archie Scott (3-32) were the key bowlers as Methley were made to struggle when they batted first. Eitan Litvin (55) and skipper Tom Chippendale (46) were their top scorers.