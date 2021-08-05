Bradford League: Harvey strikes early to put title challengers Townville in charge

Townville bowler Conor Harvey.

A terrific effort in the field set up the latest victory, although with a small target to reach Townville managed to lose six wickets before completing their victory for an 18-point haul.

Wrenthorpe were put in to bat first and never got going after Conor Harvey saw off openers Sam Wigglesworth and Sam Storr for just three runs between them.

Harvey went on to take 4-29 from 11 overs and with skipper Jack Hughes weighing in with 4-23 and Ritchie Bresnan taking 2-10 the Wrenthorpe innings was all over by the 22nd over and with just a 67 total on the board.

Townville lost their first two wickets with only one run scored, Jonny Booth and Hughes both going for ducks, and they were then reduced to 13-3.

Another three wickets went down, but 15 from James Glynn and 14 by Harry Clewett steadied nerves and an extras total of 26 also helped Townville to finally complete their victory in the 17th over of their reply.

The result left Townville in second place, eight points behind New Farnley with a game in hand and 14 points ahead of Woodlands from a game more.

Fifth-placed Methley were unable to beat leaders New Farnley, although they pushed them close before succumbing to a 33-run defeat.

Jason Marshall hit 60 from 62 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, and Eitan Litvin hit 48, but Methley fell short when chasing a 233-9 score. They were all out for 200 in the 47th over as the innings faded after they had reached 160-4.

Lee Goddard (65) had top scored for Farnley, with Yasir Ali (3-51) and Mushtaq Ahmed (3-45) doing most to restrict them.

Great Preston overtook Brighouse to go into second place in Division Three, but failed to cash in on their game in hand as they lost by 82 runs to Altofts.

Their opponents have been struggling at the bottom end of the division, but are a much better side than that based on this display as they batted first and posted a big 243-8 total.

Although Oli Baron took 4-60 and Jacob Wright 2-72, two Altofts batsmen made half centuries – Dominic Richardson (59) and Elliott Carter (50) – and were backed up by further handy batting to leave Preston with a difficult run chase.

They were unable to take it on as they were all out for 161 with the last six wickets falling for 54 runs. Oliver Newton (59) top scored, hitting eight boundaries, while Ian Newton contributed 23.

The result saw Preston into second and they are three points above Brighouse, but 25 behind leaders Crossflatts.

A day earlier Great Preston enjoyed an 161-run win over Rodley after piling up a massive 311 score.

James Conlon led the way with 86, including nine sixes, while Oliver Newton hit 45 and Oli Baron 41.