Bradford League: Hughes and Harvey are key all-rounders as Townville beat title rivals

All-round effort: Conor Harvey.

The four-wicket success saw Townville pull level with Woodlands at the top of the league.

Skipper Hughes took 5-52 with his left-arm spin as Woodlands found it tough going after choosing to bat first.

Only Brad Schmulian (68) was able to make any impact before he became one of Hughes’ victims and with Harvey chipping in with two wickets Woodlands were kept to 188-8 in their 50 overs.

Townville initially stumbled in their reply as they were reduced to 19-3, but Harry Warwick (41) and Hughes (31) steadied the ship then Harry Clewett contributed 27.

At 124-6 the result was still in the balance, but Harvey attacked back for Townville with an unbeaten knock of 45 from 31 balls and he found a willing ally in James Glynn, who hit 29no, with the pair bringing their side home in the 47th over.

Methley lost fourth place to Hanging Heaton after losing to them by eight wickets.

They looked to be in with a shout after making 207, with Jason Marshall (33), Rob Withers (33), Yasir Ali (32) and Ben Waite (29no) all contributing.

Great Preston maintained their promotion challenge in Division Three with an eight-wicket success against Brighouse.

Cullum Jordan (4-33), Oli Baron (3-20) and Lee Russell (2-30) paved the way as Brighouse were bowled out for 121.

Oliver Newton (63no, including 13 fours) and Baron (32) then brought Preston home to keep them in third place.

Great Preston were out of luck a day later as they went out of the Gordon Rigg Jack Hampshire Cup at the quarter-finals stage.