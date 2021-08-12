Bradford League: Methley stun title hopefuls Townville
Townville’s Gordon Rigg Bradford League title hopes took a hit as they were edged out by local rivals Methley at their Little Church Lane ground.
Set a revised DLS target of 179 from 34 overs, Townville came up seven runs short as they ended on 171-7.
Mushtaq Ahmed (4-67) did most to restrict them while Harry Warwick (59) and Jack Hughes (40no) were top scorers.
Methley faced 45 overs in their innings and reached 202-9 with Jordan Laban (43), Tom Chippendale (42), Jason Marshall (41) and Eitan Litvin (25) leading contributors and Hughes (4-40) and Conor Harvey (4-74) among the wickets again for Townville to continue their impressive season with the ball.
Great Preston earned maximum points to boost their promotion bid in Division Three as they enjoyed a seven-wicket win over Gildersome & Farnley Hill.
Skipper Oli Baron led the way with bat and ball, first taking 3-7 then hitting an unbeaten 65, including five sixes and six fours, to see his side easily past their opponents’ 127 score.
Ben Broxup also hit 26 and Oliver Newton 24 with the latter taking 3-35 and Lee Russell 3-23.