Bradford League: Methley stun title hopefuls Townville

Jordan Laban: Methley top scorer against Townvile.

Set a revised DLS target of 179 from 34 overs, Townville came up seven runs short as they ended on 171-7.

Mushtaq Ahmed (4-67) did most to restrict them while Harry Warwick (59) and Jack Hughes (40no) were top scorers.

Methley faced 45 overs in their innings and reached 202-9 with Jordan Laban (43), Tom Chippendale (42), Jason Marshall (41) and Eitan Litvin (25) leading contributors and Hughes (4-40) and Conor Harvey (4-74) among the wickets again for Townville to continue their impressive season with the ball.

Great Preston earned maximum points to boost their promotion bid in Division Three as they enjoyed a seven-wicket win over Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

Skipper Oli Baron led the way with bat and ball, first taking 3-7 then hitting an unbeaten 65, including five sixes and six fours, to see his side easily past their opponents’ 127 score.