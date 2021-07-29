Bradford League: Skipper Jack Hughes leads from front as Townville maintain title challenge

Townville's Jack Hughes delivers. Picture: John Clifton

With rivals Woodlands again unable to play because of Covid-19 issues, they took full advantage in producing a strong all-round display.

Captain Jack Hughes is enjoying another fine season and he led from the front with a well constructed innings of 95 as his side chased down the 203-8 made their hosts.

Although David Stiff took 3-33 he could not stop Townville winning their run chase with 4.1 overs to spare.

Hughes hit 10 fours and two sixes in his knock and was backed up by Conor Harvey (30no) and James Glynn (25).

Hanging Heaton were indebted to bowler James Byrne for getting them past 200. He hit six sixes and nine fours in an unbeaten 82, dominating an unbroken stand of 77 for the ninth wicket with Simon Woodhead who only made one.

Harvey, Hughes and Ritchie Bresnan each took two wickets for Townville who now have 228 points and are five behind New Farnley from a game less.

An unbeaten 59 from Yasir Ali proved decisive as Methley beat second from bottom Morley by two wickets to strengthen their fourth position.

Coming in when his side were wobbling after a good initial start to their reply, Ali ensured his side overhauled Morley’s 178 total in the 43rd over.

Jordan Laban (36) and Alex Cree (32) had given Methley their solid base, reaching 88-1, but it was far from plain sailing after they were out.

Henry Rush (41) and skipper Matt Baxter (31) were the main contributors in Morley’s innings while Tom Chippendale (3-34) was the pick of the Methley attack with Robert Clegg and Gharib Nawaz taking two wickets each.

Great Preston maintained their promotion challenge in Division Three, although they were made to work hard for their eight-run win over Crossbank Methodists after losing seven wickets for 21 runs.