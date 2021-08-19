Bradford League: Townville go top again as Booth and Brathwaite hit form

Methley's Mushtaq Ahmed bowling against Woodlands. Picture: John Clifton

A seven-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence was followed up well as Farsley were beaten by 45 runs a day later.

The results took Jack Hughes’ men 13 points clear of Woodlands, who have a game in hand.

While rivals Woodlands and New Farnley were contesting the Heavy Woollen Cup final, Townville piled up a big 300-8 score against Farsley after being given a good start by a 98-run opening stand between Jonny Booth and Athelbert Brathwaite. The latter fell for 61 from 55 balls, but Booth continued and was unlucky to fall three runs of a deserved century, hitting eight fours and three sixes in his 97.

With James Glynn contributing 24 and Conor Harvey smashing four sixes in 28no made from just six balls Townville knew they had a good score.

They were able to defend it with Farsley all out for 255, Harry Clewett taking 5-64 and skipper Hughes 3-57.

Openers Booth (78no) and Brathwaite (50) also led the way in the win over Pudsey as they helped Townville to chase down their opponents’ 195 score.

Hughes also made 36 after earlier taking 4-58 as he and Clewett (4-51) were again the pick of the bowlers.

Methley were unable to repeat last week’s win over Townville as they lost by 222 runs to Woodlands who posted a massive 337-6 in their 50 overs despite 3-69 by Mushtaq Ahmed.

Methley were all out for 115 after being undone by the off spin of Kez Ahmed (7-32). Jordan Laban top scored with 31 and Alex Cree hit 26.

Great Preston went top of Division Three after beating title rivals Crossflatts by 78 runs.