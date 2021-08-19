Bradford League: Townville go top again as Booth and Brathwaite hit form
A highly successful weekend saw Townville take back over at the top of the Premier Division after they collected a maximum 40 points from two games in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.
A seven-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence was followed up well as Farsley were beaten by 45 runs a day later.
The results took Jack Hughes’ men 13 points clear of Woodlands, who have a game in hand.
While rivals Woodlands and New Farnley were contesting the Heavy Woollen Cup final, Townville piled up a big 300-8 score against Farsley after being given a good start by a 98-run opening stand between Jonny Booth and Athelbert Brathwaite. The latter fell for 61 from 55 balls, but Booth continued and was unlucky to fall three runs of a deserved century, hitting eight fours and three sixes in his 97.
With James Glynn contributing 24 and Conor Harvey smashing four sixes in 28no made from just six balls Townville knew they had a good score.
They were able to defend it with Farsley all out for 255, Harry Clewett taking 5-64 and skipper Hughes 3-57.
Openers Booth (78no) and Brathwaite (50) also led the way in the win over Pudsey as they helped Townville to chase down their opponents’ 195 score.
Hughes also made 36 after earlier taking 4-58 as he and Clewett (4-51) were again the pick of the bowlers.
Methley were unable to repeat last week’s win over Townville as they lost by 222 runs to Woodlands who posted a massive 337-6 in their 50 overs despite 3-69 by Mushtaq Ahmed.
Methley were all out for 115 after being undone by the off spin of Kez Ahmed (7-32). Jordan Laban top scored with 31 and Alex Cree hit 26.
Great Preston went top of Division Three after beating title rivals Crossflatts by 78 runs.
Ben Broxup (67 from 68 balls) and skipper Oli Baron (60 off 54 balls) combined for a 139-run opening stand to set the tone then Ian Newton contributed 44 and Oliver Newton 39 before James Conlon cut loose with 67 from just 28 balls as Preston totalled 335-6. Crossflatts were kept to 257-8 in their reply, Stuart Ruddick taking 5-50 and Oliver Newton 3-78.