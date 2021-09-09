Castleford clinch their first Yorkshire Premier League North title

Castleford CC celebrate winning the Yorkshire Southern Premier League title.

David Wainwright’s men put the seal on a memorable campaign when they defeated Dunnington by 63 runs to ensure top spot.

Owing to disruption caused by the covid pandemic and complications around the Yorkshire Academy team not all clubs were able to play the same number of matches so the title was decided on points average with Castleford out on top on 7.8 ahead of runners-up Yorkshire Academy (7.0) and Scarborough (6.57).

But whichever way the positions were eventually decided there was no doubt the Savile Park lads deserved to be champions as they won more games than any of the other sides and collected a total of 18 more points than their nearest rivals, from one game fewer.

Castleford's winning captain, David Wainwright, pictured with Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, who is the club's director of cricket.

In their final league match Castleford elected to bat first and hit early trouble with Liam Hyde and Brayden Clark both out without scoring, but Chesney Hughes, with 79 off 88 balls, and Connor Hyde (47) put on 128 for the third wicket.

Christopher Briggs then weighed in with a valuable unbeaten 45 to help Castleford post a 226 total.

Dunnington were quickly reduced to 30-4 in their reply as opening bowlers Eddie Morrison (2-36) and Matthew Rees (3-29) got stuck in to the visitors’ batting.

Although they recovered, largely thanks to George Drury’s unbeaten 68, they never threaten to chase the runs down, ending on 163-8.

Castleford will now go on to contest the White Rose Yorkshire Champions Trophy and will face North Yorkshire & South Durham League champions Richmondshire at home in the semi-finals this Saturday.