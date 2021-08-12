Chesney Hughes is all-roiund star as Castleford return with victory

Cricket round-up from the Yorkshire Premier and York League.

In a rain affected game, David Wainwright’s men did the business in the field in bowling their opponents out for 123, but found themselves with a revised target of 116 from 42 overs.

They stumbled a little after a good start, but got over the line to win as Chesney Hughes scored 46 and Liam Hyde hit 20.

Hughes was also the bowling star for Castleford in taking 5-29 while Matthew Rees claimed 3-38 in a win that kept Castleford clear on top on actual points and points average.

Castleford seconds were blown away by Dunnington seconds in their Y&DSCL Division Two Ebor game.

After being put in they managed just 80 runs, with Brian Phillips (21) top scoring and went on to lose by nine wickets to stay second from bottom.

Ledsham bounced back from their loss to Castleford the previous week as they defeated Heslington by five wickets.

Adam Rothera’s 5-29 paved the way for the win as Heslington were kept to 186-8 in their 45 overs.