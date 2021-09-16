Chesney Hughes is last over hero as Castleford book place in Yorkshire Play-offs final

Chesney Hughes

Opponents Richmondshire pushed them all the way in a semi-final that went right down to the final delivery bowled by Castleford’s Chesney Hughes.

The NY&SD Premier League winners required two runs off the last ball and their batsman Craig Marshall gave it his all in a big heave only to miss and see his stumps knocked back.

Hughes kept his nerve superbly to ensure the one-run win as he also removed top scorer Matt Cowling for 65 from the penultimate ball.

Richmondshire had needed seven to win off the final over and looked to be well on course as Cowling struck a four from the fourth delivery.

It was a big call from stand-in skipper Andrew Bourke to hand the ball to left arm spinner Hughes for the deciding over, but he finished with match-winning figures of 5-56 from 13 overs to be the pick of Castleford’s bowlers. Matthew Rees and Jack Young also took two wickets each.

Cas had to reach the final without their influential skipper David Wainwright and in his absence the team posted a 180-7 total from their 50 overs.

Christopher Briggs top scored with an unbeaten 46 while Liam Hyde hit 38 and Hughes 33.

For the final at Headingley spectators are admitted free with seating in the East Stand and parking in Car Park F.