Cole is all-round star as Castleford beat Ledsham

Cricket: Castleford seconds v Ledsham.

Ledsham went into the game comfortably in mid-table, but Castleford were in need of points after just two league wins and it was they who came out with the bragging rights.

Their hopes did not look too high initially as the top five in the batting order fell cheaply, but Eddy Cole (50) and Laurence Ainley (34) pulled the innings round and gave Castleford something to bowl with, the eventual total being 144.

Adam Rothera (3-24), Freddie Dewhirst (3-43) and Jack Hey (2-29) all bowled well for Ledsham, but their batsmen struggled in their reply. Only Joe Thurlow (24) made any sort of impact as they were all out for 88.