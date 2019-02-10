Great Preston CC prepare to welcome new Australian scholar

The strong connection between Ringwood CC and Great Preston CC continues to grow after the fifth year of the Giles Foster Scholarship (GFS) kicked off in Melbourne with a rooftop reception held that saw Tyson Freeman announced as the 2019 scholarship recipient.

All-rounder Tyson follows in the footsteps of Matt King (2015), his brother Jackson Freeman (2016), Tom Humphries (2017) and Jack Morrison (2018) in coming over from Australia to play for Great Preston, who play in the Bradford League.

On being named the Giles Foster Scholar for 2019, Tyson said: “I’m really ecstatic to be named GFS5, it will be a great opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream of mine playing cricket in England.

“It will be a terrific life experience and I am looking forward to immersing myself in the club’s community and meeting all the supporters. I’m really looking forward to playing with Great Preston as we will be striving to earn a promotion for the club with the talented group we have this season.”

The Freeman family has a rich history with the Ringwood Cricket Club and Tyson’s journey started early on and is nothing but authentic.

Aged nine, Tyson began playing in 2004 with the Ringwood juniors. He captained his junior team on a number of occasions and won three premierships, one of which saw him named as the man of the match. Tyson also represented the Outer East Eagles in the State Championships at U14s, U16s and U18s.

He moved up to the Ringwood CC seniors aged just 14 and his evolving journey is one of purpose and determination, starting in the fifth eleven and working his way up through the grades to the second team, which is where he currently plays the crucial all-rounder role.

Last season, Tyson scored his maiden premier cricket second XI century and this year he is enjoying a successful season as the team’s leading wicket taker.

He has also been selected to net bowl to multiple international touring teams.

GFS Ambassador and current Ringwood first XI captain Ian Holland said: “Tyson is a great example of not only hard work and persistence, but somebody who is striving to get the best out of himself as he continues to improve his skills each season.

“Above this, Tyson is a very enthusiastic and a highly competitive person, he is the sort of player that you want on your team.

“I’ve no doubt Tyson is the perfect fit, both on and off the field for Great Preston and GFS5.”

Giles Foster Scholarship Founder and patron Stuart Giles added his own ringing endorsement when announcing Tyson as the 2109 Scholar, stating: “Tyson has the ideal attributes both on and off the field to fulfil all the objectives of the program.

“His balanced game and ability to contribute equally with both bat and ball is perfect for a Great Preston side that has recruited strongly in the off-season and will be striving for a title and promotion.

“His maturity and background coming from such a community service-oriented family will be invaluable in meeting the off-field objectives of the program from his own life and leadership experiences through to continuing to develop the next generation of boys and girls to play cricket at Great Preston.”

Delighted Great Preston CC GFS program co-ordinator Ian Newton said: “We are delighted with the decision to award Tyson the scholarship for 2019.

“Tyson visited Great Preston with his family back in 2016 as part of the GFS2 celebrations and he made a big impression on everyone at the club. We are pleased that he was impressed enough with what he saw, to apply for the scholarship and be our overseas player this year.

“All the feedback I have had suggests we are getting a young man who will play a significant role on and off the field, which is important to us as we make efforts to secure that elusive promotion and continue to develop our junior section.

“On behalf of everyone at Great Preston Cricket Club I would like to thank Ian, Stuart and the GFS selection committee for their hard work in making this happen.”

Great Preston CC will be hosting an Australian XI at their ground on Sunday, August 11 .

The visitors will include a couple of current county players from Hampshire CCC and the host team is hoping to be able to include county players in their line-up, possibly with international experience. The Great Preston team will include invitational players from across the area (Altofts, Townville and Methley have sent players in recent years) to ensure it should be a good day.