Great Preston seal promotion but miss out on title
Great Preston had mixed feelings as they rounded off their Gordon Rigg Bradford League season last Saturday.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 7:00 am
They were able to celebrate finally sealing promotion from Division Three, but missed out on the championship when they lost by seven wickets to title rivals Crossflatts.
Their 189-7 total proved inadequate despite the efforts of Oliver Newton (48), Lee Russell (42) and David Illingworth (40).
Crossflatts judged their reply well to reach their target with more than 13 overs to spare and pip Great Preston for the title.
Both will renew rivalries when they play in the higher Division Two next year.