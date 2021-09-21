Pontefract Cricket League: Kippax clinch promotion and still go for title

Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala, who hit an unbeaten century for Kippax.

With two matches remaining they can also still go up as champions as two more wins would see them edge out Oulton for the second division crown. But although they crushed Brodsworth Main by 225 runs, with Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala hitting an unbeaten 105, last Sunday they were beaten by 98 runs at Pollington a day earlier.

Against Brodsworth the Kippax batsmen were in outstanding form as they piled up 393-2 from 46 overs with Gheewala hitting 14 fours and four sixes and being backed up by Syed Hussain (94), Yunus Valimulla (87) and Munaf Navsarka (61).

Brodsworth were then dismissed for 168 as Shakil Khan led the attack with 5-30.

It was more of a struggle against Pollington as Kippax were all out for 190 in reply to 288-8.

Museji Bhoola (39) top scored while Munawar Chariwala hit 35 and Valimulla 34.

Kippax now host Glasshoughton this Saturday and Rothwell on Sunday.

Relegated Glasshoughton lost their Division Two game against Hensall by seven wickets after being dismissed for 193.

Richard Caunce top scored with 61 and Stuart Dick hit 45, but the innings fell away after they were out.

Despite half centuries from Mathew Daniel (70) and Matthew Green (57), Whitley Bridge fell 38 runs short as they were all out for 227 in reply to Garforth Parish Church’s 265-6, which included 109 from James Stockton and four wickets for Daniel.

In the only Division one match outstanding Frickley Colliery beat Hooton Pagnell by nine wickets to finish in fourth place.

Jason Mills (5-18) and Kieran Mcintyre (4-39) combined to bowl Hooton Pagnell out for 65 before Ashley Vickers smashed 11 fours in an unbeaten 50 to lead Colliery home for their last day win.

Thorpe Audlin rounded off their season in Division Six with an eight-wicket success against Nostell St Oswald seconds.

Good bowling from Matthew Faulkner (3-29), Chris Roughley (3-53), Mark Lavery (2-13) and Joe Lavery (2-34) paved the way for the win with Nostell all out for 135.