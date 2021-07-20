Pontefract Cricket League: Longfield leads Ackworth home while Hundhill Hall win thriller

Pontefract Cricket League round-up

Dale Longfield (52no) led them home for a nine-wicket win after bowlers Ian Wood (4-35), Luke Townsend (3-5) and John Wood (3-19) combined to bowl Darton out for 78.

A superb attacking knock of 92 that included seven sixes and nine fours from Reece Johnson led Hundhill Hall to a 257 total and a nine-run win over West Bretton in Division One.

Scott Latimer (5-37) was the pick of the Hall bowlers as they put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Streethouse were up against title challengers Hatfield Main and put up a good batting display in making 225 with Amjad Ali smashing eight sixes in a 51-ball knock of 80.

But Main’s batsmen also found conditions to their liking as they reached their target with six wickets to spare.

Hemsworth MW lost out by four wickets after choosing to bat first and only making 128 against Fairburn.

Tom Hemingway (30) and Gavin Stevens (28) top scored while Jack Heritage and Lee Perks both claimed two wickets in vain in Fairburn’s reply.

Skipper Lewis Longstaff led from the front with a superb century as Whitley Bridge beat Old Sharlston by 50 runs in Division Two.

Longstaff blasted 18 fours and four sixes in a knock of 136 while fellow opener James Pearson hit 77, including 12 fours and a six, to help Bridge to pile up 287-4 from their 46 overs.

Sharlston had a good go at chasing the big target, but were all out for 237 with Mathew Draper taking 4-59 and Colin Banks 3-59.

The result moved Whitley Bridge into the top five, but Glasshoughton remained in the bottom two after they lost by nine wickets to Oulton.

Despite Joe Barnett’s 38 Glasshoughton were dismissed for 86 and failed to pick up a point.

Featherstone Town were unable to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone in Division Three as they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Fenwick.

Although Nathan Beck hit 39 and David Hiorns 37 it was a struggle for the rest of the Town batsmen and their 139 total was to prove inadequate.

Neal Patel bowled Ferrybridge Power Station to an 111-run win over South Kirkby seconds in Division Four.

Kirkby were dismissed for just 29 as Patel took 6-11 from eight overs and was backed up by Keith Lumb (2-15).

Ferrybridge had earlier been bowled out for 140 despite 55 from opener Richard Lumb as Jacob Warburton (4-29) led a good Kirkby attack.

Allerton Bywater were unable to make the most of an 145-run opening partnership as they lost by seven wickets to Rossington Main.