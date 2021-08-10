Pontefract Cricket League: Matthews swings top of table clash Ackworth’s way

Kieren Dinnage, who hit an incredible century for Frickley Colliery.

Bailey Matthews (4-8) came up with four late wickets to swing the game Ackworth’s way as Fairburn collapsed from 104-3 to 137 all out in reply to 161-8.

Ian Wood (2-61) and Luke Townsend (4-32) also bowled well, the latter sparking the collapse by dismissing Danny Murray after the Fairburn opener had made 52.

Top scorers for Ackworth were Townsend (40), Dave Harris (26) and Dale Longfield (22).

Hundhill Hall pulled further clear of the relegation zone with a four-wicket win over second from bottom Crofton Phoenix.

Matt Ramsden (64) and Chris Walton (50no) brought them home after good bowling, led by Sam Malyan (4-61), had seen Crofton dismissed for 177.

Brilliant centuries from Kieren Dinnage and James Scott helped sixth-placed Frickley Colliery to an 188-run win over West Bretton.

Dinnage smashed 16 sixes and 14 fours in a knock of 185 while Scott hit 13 fours and four sixes in his 102 as Frickley piled up a massive 376-8. Bretton were all out for 188 in reply with Mark Nurse taking 5-66.

Streethouse continued their improvement with a 17-run success against Askern Welfare.

Dylan Bowles (43) and Amjad Hussain (41) top scored as Streethouse posted a 177-8 score then Craig Bryant (4-46), Hussain (3-27) and Craig Ellison (2-48) bowled well to ensure Askern were all out for 160.

Hemsworth MW went down by four wickets after being bowled out for 88 in their game against Hooton Pagnell.

Jake Taberner tried hard with the ball, taking 4-25, but only Max Heritage (24) made much of an impact with the bat.

Kippax made a winning return to action in Division Two when they beat old Wetherby League foes Garforth Parish Church by 120 runs.

A brilliant unbeaten 167 by Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala was at the heart of a success that kept Kippax in third place with plenty of games in hand on the teams above them.

With Gheewala blasting 23 fours and six sixes and Zakaria Valimulla lending support with 32no Kippax were able to post a big 304-6 total from their 46 overs.

Garforth were all out for 184 in reply, Shakil Khan taking 5-43 and Munawar Chariwala 4-61.

Glasshoughton raced to a six-wicket win in their local derby with Knottingley Town.

None of the Knottingley batsmen were able to reach double figures as they were skittled for 36 with Lucas Whipp taking 4-18, Clinton Speight 3-8 and Jake Medley 3-10.

Glasshoughton did lose four wickets in their reply as Chamila Wijesinghe claimed 3-17, but got home in just 12 overs.

Third from bottom Featherstone Town were well beaten by 198 runs in their Division Three match against Stainborough.

After their opponents made 273-6, Town were all out for 75 with David Merrick (19) top scoring.

Division Four leaders Hatfield Town seconds scraped home by one wicket when they took on Ferrybridge Power Station.

After being bowled out for only 69 Ferrybridge did not seem to have a chance of success, but their bowlers rose to the challenge with Scott Taylor taking 5-22, Keith Lumb 2-11 and Jack Hart 2-23.

However, Town edged it, getting over the line with their last pair at the crease.

Allerton Bywater remained second from bottom after a five-wicket loss to Garforth.

Defeat was tough on Adnan Faiz, who hit 13 fours and a six in an 87-ball knock of 84. Daniel Alderson also contributed 25no, but the final score of 182-4 from 37 overs proved to be a bit short although Richard Lamb took 3-45.

Charlie Abel’s 43 helped bring Thorpe Audlin home for a four-wicket success against Hundhill Hall seconds in Division Six.