Pontefract Cricket League: Perks is match winner for Hemsworth as Ackworth lose top spot

Hemsworth MW's Lee Perks.

In a game that swung one way then the other it was Hemsworth who emerged with a nine-run victory.

After Hemsworth made 190-8 Ackworth were reduced to 116-8, but kept going until all out for 181 with more than three overs left.

Ian Wood (35) and George Gillespie (25no) put on 48 for the ninth wicket while Scott Walker hit 31, Dave Harris 27 and Jack Willis 25. But Lee Perks (3-42) proved the match winner with the late wickets with Max Heritage and Jake Taberner both claiming 3-40.

Earlier Max Heritage was top scorer for Welfare with 41no while Bailey Matthews took 4-65. The result saw Ackworth drop to second, two points behind Fairburn while Hemworth are sixth.

An unbeaten 83 from Michael Tucker helped Streethouse to a 235-9 total and a 19-run win over West Bretton. Amjad Hussain also hit 42 before Craig Ellison claimed 3-50 and Zaheer Mahmood 3-46 as Bretton were kept to 216-9.

Also in Division One, seventh-placed Frickley Colliery raced to an eight-wicket win over Hatfield Town. Lewis Binns (48no) brought them home after Jason Mills had taken 5-32 as Town were bowled out for 122.

Simon Jewitt took 5-34 to help Hundhill Hall to a four-wicket win over Darton.

With Scott Latimer also claiming 3-36 Darton were all out for 167 before Hall chased down their target, Jed Wilkinson hitting 12 fours in an unbeaten knock of 77 that led a cracking recovery after the first three batsmen had all been dismissed without score.

In Division Two, Whitley Bridge came out on top by 73 runs in their derby game with Knottingley Town to move up to second place.

Nathaniel Aitchison (41), Jack Liddle (36) and Colin Banks (30no) top scored as Bridge posted a 185-9 total from their 46 overs. Daniel Hayes (3-29) was the pick of the Town bowlers.

Knottingley were all out for 112 in reply as Craig Larrington hit 25no and Will Thorne led the Bridge attack with 4-41.

Glasshoughton boosted their chances of avoiding relegation when they enjoyed a convincing six-wicket win at Rothwell.

Good bowling from Alex Clemo (4-38) and Lucas Whipp (3-40) paved the way for the success as Rothwell were dismissed for 161.

Stuart Dick (49) and Liam Hopton (47) then led the Glasshoughton reply, which saw them home with more than six overs to spare.

Despite 60 from Jason Picken, Featherstone Town went down to a five-wicket defeat to Calder Grove in Division Three.

Nathan Beck also contributed 38, but Featherstone were all out for 150 and although Beck followed up with 3-50, Grove were able to comfortably reach their target.

Ferrybridge Power Station kept themselves in the hunt for promotion from Division Four as they beat Eggborough Power Station by three wickets.

Kieron Blanchard (27no), Neal Patel (25) and Mark Groves (23) brought them home after Eggborough had been kept to 150-8, Keith Lumb taking 3-35 and Marc Lumb 3-44.