£370,000 scheme to upgrade Scarborouigh Cricket Club submitted to government for approval

The North Marine Road club – with support from the borough council – is asking for a £250,000 contribution from the £20 million Towns Deal fund allocated to Scarborough.

The friends of the club have raised the other £123,000 to enable the project to go-ahead.

The council had to approve the business case because it is the accountable body for the Towns Deal programme in the borough.

The cricket club wants to refurbish currently derelict space under the west stand to improve the visitor experience and a new heritage centre will showcase the club’s history.

The north stand will benefit from structural work and waterproofing and toilet facilities will get a complete upgrade to modern standards.

New disabled toilet facilities will also be built at the Trafalgar Square end of the stand.

Two ‘hybrid’ wickets would be installed to create more opportunities for the ground to host more county-level and potentially international matches.

The investment means the club will be able to meet new stadium standards being introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

This will allow county-standard matches to continue. These attract fans from across the country to Scarborough with the resulting boost to the local economy.

The cost of the work will be met entirely by money raised by the friends of the club and the contribution from the Towns Deal pot.

The government has already pre-approved the £250,000 subject to a full business case which has now been submitted for consideration.

If a final go-ahead is given, the club expects the work to be finished by early 2023.

Scarborough CC chairman Paul Harrand said:“Scarborough Cricket Club is delighted and excited to be part of the Towns Deal bid.

“The development of the iconic Scarborough Cricket Club ground will secure county cricket for future generations.

“The improvements will allow the club to continue work already started in the community, engaging with youngsters throughout the town to promote the game of cricket and the heritage of the club.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the council for its support, and in particular the help and guidance throughout the process.

“We look forward an exciting future for the club and the town.”

Councillor Jim Grieve, cabinet member for the quality of life, said: “Scarborough CC is part of the fabric of our town, and I welcome plans to invest in the facilities on site.

“The upgrade will transform the ground, boost the visitor experience and secure the club as an ongoing host for county – and hopefully – international matches in future.