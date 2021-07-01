Skipper David Wainwright in seventh heaven as Castleford CC stay clear at top

Seven wickets: David Wainwright.

With second-placed Yorkshire Academy also winning, David Wainwright’s men are still seven points clear, but they could have not made their own case much better than in the way they dismissed Acomb.

Responding to being put in to bat first, they took charge with Brayden Clark hitting 80 and finding support from Chesney Hughes (33), Christopher Briggs (33) and Wainwright (20) in an innings that ended on 221-8 after 50 overs.

Acomb never looked like threatening to put a run chase together as Wainwright put himself on early and proceeded to run through the batsmen, taking 7-20 to record his best bowling figures of the season.

With Hughes also taking 2-21 Acomb were all out for 70.

Despite some good bowling from George Gibson (4-36), Castleford seconds remain winless in Y&DSCL Division Two Ebor.

Opponents Hemingbrough were able to make 240 then bowled Castleford out for 101 with Edward Cole hitting 47.

In the same division, Ledsham beat Dunnington seconds by 61 runs.