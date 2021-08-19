Table toppers Castleford suffer second defeat

Brayden Clark, who hit 43 for Castleford against Clifton Alliance.

After choosing to bat first, Castleford were all out for 176 with Brayden Clark hitting 43 and David Wainwright 27.

Clifton reached their target with eight wickets in hand as opener Scott Hopkinson (82no) led the way.

In contrast to their first team, Castleford seconds enjoyed an emphatic eight-wicket win over Heslington to climb out of the bottom two in the Y&DSCL Division Two Ebor.

Good bowling that saw George Gibson, Martin Gibson, Gopi Chemudupati, Alex Dillon and Ryan Pearson all take two wickets - the latter from his only two deliveries - had Heslington all out for 119.

Castleford then sailed past their target as Dillon hit 44, Oran White 44no and Murray Coyle 24no.

Ledsham went down by two wickets to Selby after being bowled out for 108 in their Y&DSCL Division Two Ebor game.