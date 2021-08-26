Townville and Great Preston beat the rain to maintain their title challenges

Five wickets: Townville bowler Jack Hughes.

The value of Townville’s win could be seen at the end of the day as all three of the title challengers somehow managed to complete their matches when only one other game across the four divisions reached a conclusion.

It left Townville still at the head of affairs, but they lost top spot on Sunday when Woodlands were able to win their game in hand, beating Farsley by eight wickets to go nine points ahead.

With the top three all having two matches left a thrilling finish is in prospect, especially with Townville due to host third-placed New Farnley this Saturday and Woodlands having to go to New Farnley on the final day of the season.

Townville were tested as much by the wet weather as bottom team Morley as they looked to maintain their challenge last weekend.

Skipper Jack Hughes led from the front again as he took 5-30 from 15 overs to help keep Morley to 132-8 from 44 overs.

After a further rain interruption Townville were set a revised DLS target of 137 from 41 overs and they did not find it straight forward, losing six wickets, but were brought home by Ritchie Bresnan (37no) after Athelbert Brathwaite hit 29 and Hughes 22.

Methley’s Division One game against Cleckheaton was abandoned after their opponents had reached 172-7 in 27.1 overs. Gharib Nawaz took 3-29.

Great Preston were the only team outside the top division to finish their match and they extended their lead at the top Division Three to 14 points with a 37-run win over Adwalton.