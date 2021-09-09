Townville edged out in close title race but Great Preston head for promotion

Batley v Townville Bradford League Premier Division sat 04-09-2021 Conor Harvey of Townville who took six wickets in the win

Jack Hughes’ men did their bit with victory over Batley in their last Premier Division match, but ended as runners-up as they were pipped for the title by Woodlands, who beat New Farnley to finish 11 points ahead.

After losing the Priestley Cup final it was a second bitter pill to swallow for the Townville lads, but they can look back on a great season.

It was fitting in the final game of the season that the Premier’s two leading wicket takers, Conor Harvey (6-43) and Jack Hughes (3-19), should do well again for Townville as Batley were shot out for 85.

Townville’s reply saw a few nervy moments before they got over the line with four wickets to spare, Harry Warwick (25) and Hughes (24no) top scoring.

Methley finished in seventh place in the Premier after a disappointing 10-wicket defeat to Farsley in their last game of the season.

After electing to bat they could only manage 118 runs with Jordan Laban (32) and Alex Cree (23) top scoring.

Great Preston now need just one point from their last game to clinch promotion from Division Three after a 93-run win over East Leeds.

One more victory will also ensure they go up as champions as they head Crossflatts by seven points before facing them in the final game this Saturday.

They go into the match in great batting form after piling up 323-6 against East Leeds. James Conlon smashed eight sixes and eight fours in a 72-ball knock of 103 while Ian Newton cracked 15 fours in his unbeaten 96. Ben Broxup hit 34 and skipper Oli Baron 28.