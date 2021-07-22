Wainwright and Cole keep Castleford CC on top

David Wainwright bowls.

Up against opponents starting the day in third place, Castleford recorded their tenth victory in 14 league matches and now stand 21 points clear at the top of the table, albeit with second-placed Yorkshire Academy having played two games less.

Former county player Wainwright continued his excellent season with some outstanding spin bowling, but his was not the only important contribution as Edward Cole’s half-century with the bat was also key to the latest success.

Castleford were struggling at 61-5 when Cole went into bat, but he produced a crucial knock of 50 and together with Connor Hyde (37) put on 90 for the sixth wicket, helping his team to reach a final score of 185-9.

Earlier valuable contributions had come from Wainwright (26) and Andrew Bourke (24).

When it was Woodhouse Grange’s turn to bat they were soon up against it as Wainwright opened the bowling and proceeded to take 6-10 from 13 miserly overs.

Fellow spinner Eddie Morrison chipped in with 2-36 from his 13 overs and Grange were all out for 121.