Yorkshire player Warner joins Methley as captain

Methley CC will have a new first team captain as they look to improve on an encouraging first season in the top flight of the Bradford League.

Following promotion in 2017 Methley quickly established themselves in the top half of the Premier Division and went on to finish in fifth place.

Now they are looking to kick on and have unveiled Yorkshire player Jared Warner as their new signing and new skipper for next year.

The 22-year-old Wakefield-born former England under 19s quick bowler has been a regular member of Yorkshire’s second team and hopes to make an impact in the Bradford League with Methley who have also confirmed two more signings for 2019.

Warner will be joined by all-rounder Connor Hyde, who will step into the Bradford League having come through the ranks at Castleford, who play in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

Also arriving is former Bilton and Undercliffe off spinner Amir Hussain, who is a previous winner of the Bradford League’s young spinner of the year award.

Methley have been handed a tough start to their league campaign on Saturday, April 27 with an away game at reigning champions Pudsey St Lawrence.

Their first home game is another corker the following week as they host Woodlands, who finished just ahead of them last year in fourth.

Methley, who were beaten finalists in 2017, play hosts to Lightcliffe in the first round of the Priestley Cup on Sunday, May 5.

Townville, beaten semi-finalists in 2018, have also been drawn at home in the first round as they take on New Farnley in another all-Premier Division tie.

In the league, Townville open their Premier Division campaign away to Cleckheaton, who finished one place above them, in seventh, last year.

Their first home game follows on May 4 when they take on Farsley.

They have lost the services of two players with Jack Hebden leaving for Honley and Brayden Clark joining another Huddersfield League club, Hoylandswaine. But they have signed top order batsman Lee Dobson.

Great Preston will once again be in the Conference Division in 2019 and will start at home to Oulton on April 27 with a quick second match away to Heckmondwike & Carlinghow the following day.

The draw for the Jack Hampshire Cup sees Great Preston travelling to play Crossbank in the first round on May 5.

Castleford, meanwhile, have added to their team with the signing of young cricketer Shan Dervaj, who is new to Yorkshire after previously playing his cricket in Northamptonshire.