David Wainwright’s efforts help Castleford beat York

Castleford CC once again showed their improvement in the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North as they overcame a York team inspired by their county player Jack Leaning.

After being left out of Yorkshire’s game against Somerset Leaning answered back as he hit 120 with the bat and took four wickets with the ball, but it was in a losing cause as Castleford won by 17 runs.

Half-centuries from skipper David Wainwright (56) and Eitan Litvin (61) provided a solid platform for Castleford as they went in first. Eddie Morrison then struck 46 from 24 balls and although Leaning took 4-40 a 254 total was posted.

Leaning’s partnership of 122 with Ben Robinson (41) kept the game finely balanced until it tilted Castleford’s way as Jack Young picked up the key wicket of Leaning with four overs remaining. Spinners Wainwright (3-57) and Young (3-29) shared six wickets and the home side were forced to see out their overs to ensure they got four points, ending on 237-9.

Castleford seconds lost top spot in the York Senior League’s Ebor Three when they were beaten by four wickets by new leaders Goole Town.

A first league defeat of the season came about after Castleford could only make 111 with Nathan Smith (31), Gopi Chemudupati (26no) and Ryan Turner (24) the only batsmen to reach double figures. Smith and Martin Gibson took two wickets each, but could not prevent Goole from reaching their small target.