David Wainwright stars as Castleford end campaign on a high

Castleford made it four wins from their last five games in the Yorkshire Premier League North when they were inspired by skipper David Wainwright in their six-wicket win at Dunnington.

After a difficult start to the year Castleford were excellent in the second half of the season and ended on a high as they clinched a top half finish for the first time since this league was set up.

They have finished in fifth place, just two wins away from runners-up spot behind new champions Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

In the last game, Castleford hit back in the field after Dunnington looked strong early on with a stand of 79 between Chris Peareth (53) and George Drury (45),

Both eventually succumbed to the spin of Wainwright, who took 3-34, but a quickfire 30 from Daniel Barrett boosted the total to 201-8.

Scott Hopkinson, with 2-36, also had success with the ball for Castleford.

Jonathan Anderson (3-56) picked up the first three wickets to fall in Castleford’s reply, including opener Liam Hyde for 57 after he had hit 10 fours and a six.

But by the time the fourth fell Wainwright (63) and Hamid Khan (55no from 66 balls) had put on 112 and victory was all but assured.

The latter and Andrew Bourke completed the job to give Castleford a satisfying finish to their campaign.

Castleford seconds moved closer to promotion from the York Senior League’s Ebor Three when they beat Carlton Towers by seven wickets.

With one more week to go they are in second place, nine points behind leaders Heslington, but 16 ahead of Acomb in third.

With up to 30 points available for winners there is still work to done to clinch promotion, but Cas maintained their chances with a strong all-round display.

A good effort in the field paved the way as Carlton Towers were bowled out 119 with Nathan Smith taking 5-34, Dan Robson 2-46 and Christopher Briggs 2-8.

Castleford then lost two early wickets in their reply before Briggs (48no), Luke Edwards (22) and Harry Wilkinson (17no) brought them home.