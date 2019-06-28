Eddie Morrison is four star in Castleford victory

Eddie Morrison took 4-30 as Castleford turned the tables on Yorkshire Academy in the Yorkshire Premier League North at Savile Park.

The visitors were bowled out for only 93 as Castleford produced their best all-round performance of the season to win by 100 runs.

Their total of 193-7 was built on a second wicket stand of 102 between skipper David Wainwright (55) and wicketkeeper Eitan Litvin (56), both of who were hitting their second half century of the year.

Academy got themselves back into the match with two wickets each from spin bowling brothers Joshua Sullivan (2-54) and Harry Sullivan, only to subside with the bat.

Morrison’s first two wickets came before a run had been scored and things were only marginally improved by Harry Duke (22) and Archie Greaves (24).

The only other time the county’s youngsters have been bowled out for a double figure total came in 2016 and they dropped two places to fifth while Castleford moved up to eighth after their third win of 2019.

Castleford seconds remain top of York Ebor Three, but suffered a setback against Acomb as they went down by 86 runs.

They were made to struggle in the field as Acomb were set on their way by a 143-run opening stand between John Askham (95) and Andrew Tute (78) and eventually piled up 266-5 from 45 overs. Gopi Chemudupati (2-56) was the most successful Castleford bowler.

Castleford were kept to 180-9 in their reply as Chemudupati top scored with 45.