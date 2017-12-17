Fit-again Methley all-rounder Waite signs new Yorkshire contract

METHLEY cricketer Matthew Waite is among five players who have committed their long-term futures to Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Waite, whose 22nd birthday is on Christmas Eve, has signed a deal through until December, 2019. Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Matthew Fisher and Jack Leaning have also put pen to paper to remain at Headingley .

All-rounder Waite, Yorkshire’s young player of the year in 2016, had mixed fortunes last summer.

Having impressed in the early season Royal London one-day Cup, Waite also made his debut in the County Championship win over Somerset at Taunton in June, taking three wickets and scoring 22 runs. Yorkshire won that match by three runs.

Unfortunately, however, he suffered an injury to his left ankle and did not play any cricket beyond mid-August.

Waite had to go under the knife during the close-season but he is now back in pre-season training with his team-mates ready to make his mark in 2018.

Methley WILL start their first season in the Bradford Premier League’s top-flight with a home match against Scholes at Little Church Lane on Saturday, April 21.

Both teams were promoted to the Premier Division last season.

Townville’s opening Premier Division fixture is at East Bierley.

The following Saturday, April 28, Townville host Scholes at Poplar Avenue and Methley have a home game against Bradford and Bingley.

Featherstone Town Cricket Club will start their preparations for the 2018 season with indoor winter nets at Carleton High School.

Sessions start on Thursday, January 4, at 7pm for juniors and at 8pm for seniors.

The club will be running junior teams at under nine, 11, 13 and 15 levels as well as two senior sides in Pontefract and District League.

New and old players will be welcomed. For more details contact Dave Merrick on 07896963941.