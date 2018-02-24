Flanagan’s Army win cup match on final question

LAST season’s beaten finalists Flanagan’s Army scraped through to the Five Towns Quiz League Knock-out Cup semi-finals by pipping Olde Taverners 69-68.

Flanagan’s looked doomed when they trailed by eight points with only two of the 10 rounds remaining but they pulled back three points in round nine and won the final round on sport 10-4.

Their answer of Theo Walcott for the youngest male footballer to win a full international cap for England won them the match on the last question.

Little ‘Un gave a spirited performance in a 69-51 defeat against Division Two champions elect Golden Lion Dudes.

Railwaymen comfortably beat Featherstone Phoenix.

Cup holders Wanderers had a bye through to the semi-finals.

Vulcan Bombers beat Vulcan Mosquitoes 74-70 in the Plate Knock-out first round.

The draws for both competitions will be held next Monday evening at the Vulcan Club.

RESULTS - Knockout Cup (round two): Flanagan’s Army 69, Olde Taverners 68; Little ‘Un 51, Golden Lion Dudes 69; Railwaymen 70, Featherstone Phoenix 53.

Plate Knock-out (round one): Crofton WMC 81, Leading Ladies 45; Kippax Ex-Serv Club 53, Rockin’ Gladiators 59; Vulcan Mosquitoes 70, Vulcan Bombers 74.