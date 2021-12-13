Liversedge went back level with leaders Marske United - with a game in hand - as they won 2-0 at Tadcaster Albion while Ossett United lost ground on the leading teams with a 1-0 defeat at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

At the other end of the table there was a vital victory for Pontefract Collieries, 1-0 against bottom of the table Pickering Town, and in a mid-table battle Brighouse Town came out on top 3-1 at home to Frickley Athletic.