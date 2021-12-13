Laurence Sorhaindo scores from the spot for Brighouse Town against Frickley Athletic. Picture: Jim Fitton

10 pictures as Pitching In Northern Premier League gets back in full swing

After a weather-hit few weeks West Yorkshire's teams in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East were all back in action with mixed success and here's 10 pictures to illustrate how they got on.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 13th December 2021, 8:00 am

Liversedge went back level with leaders Marske United - with a game in hand - as they won 2-0 at Tadcaster Albion while Ossett United lost ground on the leading teams with a 1-0 defeat at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

At the other end of the table there was a vital victory for Pontefract Collieries, 1-0 against bottom of the table Pickering Town, and in a mid-table battle Brighouse Town came out on top 3-1 at home to Frickley Athletic.

1. Brighouse Town v Frickley Athletic

Harrison Beeden aims to head the ball in Brighouse Town's home game with Frickley Athletic when Laurence Sorhaindo netted a hat-trick in their 3-1 win. Picture: Jim Fitton

2. Brighouse Town v Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic players close down Brighouse Town attacker Javelle Clarke. Two second half goals saw Town to victory after Rio Molyneaux had cancelled out an early Laurence Sorhaindo goal. Picture: Jim Fitton

3. Brighouse Town v Frickley Athletic

Thomas Haigh on the ball for Brighouse Town. Picture: Jim Fitton

4. Pontefract Collieries v Pickering Town

Gavin Rothery scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Pontefract Collieries won their six-pointer with Pickering Town.

