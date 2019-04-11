A Bridge too far for Glasshoughton Welfare at Worsbrough

Glasshoughton Welfare fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat when they visited Worsbrough Bridge Athletic in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Welfare were looking to keep their three game unbeaten run going, but this was a Bridge too far and their performance was poor. Indeed had Worsbrough put a number of chances away the score would have been much higher.

In the early stages Adam Walsh headed into the arms of home keeper Josh Diggles and the keeper then claimed a cross as Poskitt raced in.

Poskitt hit a shot over and he also shot high and wide with a first time effort.

Worsbrough came close twice in a minute with an overhead Ash Emmett effort going inches wide and Welfare keeper Alex Ward managing to drop on the ball as Kyle Wordsworth looked to pounce. Ward then made a good save with his legs from Sam Corner before he saved a header at point blank range from the same player.

Welfare’s best chance came just before the break when James Dyson got round Diggles, but lost control of the ball.

Shaun Mundy should have opened the scoring within a minute of the restart but he chose to pass across goal instead of shooting. Another chance went begging with an effort headed wide.

For Welfare, Tom Carr hit a first time effort wide before Carr’s effort was palmed over by Diggles.

The home side took the lead on 51 minutes when Welfare lost the ball in midfield. It was played out to the left and the resulting cross saw Wordsworth glide the ball home.

Oyebanji Sinmi then saw a shot hit Carr on the edge of the six-yard area and Poskitt beat Diggles to a loose ball only for his shot from a narrow angle to drift wide.

Wordsworth got his second on 58 minutes with a header after winning the ball in midfield again.

Welfare had half chances with Sam Pashley heading a corner over and Dyson firing the ball into the hands of Diggles. At the other end Ward palmed a Jamie Austin shot away and another effort flew inches over before another headed chance struck a post.

As the game closed out Wordsworth should have claimed the match ball, but could only poke the ball into the arms of Ward.

Glasshoughton are at home to Nostell MW this Friday (kick-off 7.45pm).