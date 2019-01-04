Battling Glasshoughton Welfare narrowly beaten by leaders

Glasshoughton Welfare battled hard, but were downed by a late goal as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to NCE Division One leaders Campion.

Matthew Semley gave Welfare an early lead only for the Bradford-based side to hit back to take all three points.

The hosts opened the game brightly and a cross from the right saw Semley miskick and Gary Collier hit the rolling ball over the crossbar.

Welfare took the lead on seven minutes when Carr threaded a superb ball through to Semley who ran on and slotted past visiting keeper Declan Lambton.

Campion came back and Jacob Collier in the home goal had to be quick off his line to claim a dangerous through ball.

There was an anxious moment for Lambton when he dropped a free-kick but fortunately for him there were no home players to pounce on the loose ball. The keeper then did well to hold onto a Ryan Poskitt shot under his crossbar.

Campion levelled as Leon Hurles-Brook skipped by a home defender before being allowed to fire a shot in from 12 yards that seemed to go under the arm of keeper Collier to nestle in the far corner of the net.

The visitors were after a quick second goal and Collier made a great block with his legs to thwart Jack Normanton.

As the second half opened Jack Knight broke through the visiting defence. He was crowded out and played the ball to Gary Collier who fed Poskitt but his shot looped over the bar.

The visitors hit back and goalkeeper Collier tipped a shot wide before denying Hurles-Brook with his legs.

For a few minutes Welfare were then on top. Carr seemed one-on-one with Lambton, but he squared the ball to Semley whose weak shot was easily saved. A defender then hooked an effort off the goalline before Lambton did well to push away a Gary Collier shot.

With 15 minutes left Campion substitute Andrew McCreadie was introduced to the game and within a minute he got the deciding goal as a high cross went in off his shoulder.

Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Very frustrating. When you’re on a bad run things don’t seem to fall your way. For large parts of the game we dominated, playing some very good football and created some gilt edge chances.

“Unfortunately after scoring an early goal we couldn’t increase our lead and let Campion back in the game.

“It’s fair to say if we would have finished our chances we would have won the game. The lads worked very hard and again got no reward. The performances are improving and only fine margins are now separating us from the top teams. Goals win games and it’s something we have to address if we are to get amongst the front runners again this season.”

Welfare now host Grimsby Borough this Saturday.