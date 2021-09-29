Bottom of the table Hemsworth MW hit for six

Manager Shane Kelsey in his playing days with Hemsworth MW.

Recently appointed manager Shane Kelsey now knows the size of the task on his hands as Hemsworth MW were heavily beaten by Eccleshill United in their latest Toolstation NCE League game on Tuesday night.

Wells are still searching for a first win of the season and conceded three goals in each half to lose 6-0 to stay rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division.

Eccleshill moved up to third with a win that was never really in doubt once they had been handed the first goal in the opening five minutes when Talent Ndlovu was brought down in the area, but picked himself up to score from the spot.

Hemsworth had looked on course for their first Premier victory last Saturday when they opened up a two-goal lead in the first half at Handsworth.

Thomas Cadzow struck after just two minutes and Connor Brunt added a second before the home team scored either side of half-time to level.

Layton Swaine put Wells back ahead, but Handsworth hit back again and went on to win 5-3.

Hemsworth are away to Athersley Recreation this Saturday with a better defensive display as the first priority as Kelsey aims to keep the club in the division this season.

On taking up the post Kelsey told supporters: “From the day I got into the management side of the game I have always said to friends and family that only a handful of clubs would appeal to me. Those are clubs that played a part in my playing career and gave me the most enjoyment in that time. Hemsworth was one of those.

“With all that in mind I decided this was an opportunity that may not come around again for a long time.

“My initial plans are simple - basics.

“As for the season aims again it’s simple at this point - retain league status.

“That may not be what people want to hear, but what we all must understand first and foremost is that the league does not lie.