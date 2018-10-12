Brown marks debut with winning goal for Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare ended Dronfield Town’s nine match unbeaten run with a battling 1-0 away win in NCE Division One.

A headed second half goal from debutant Scott Brown proved the winner.

Both sides had good chances, but the Welfare back four were strong all game and were well led by captain Gareth Hunter and MOM Sam Pashley. They were ably supported by Mathew Cunliffe and young Reece Horn while keeper Mateusz Zaniewski was as ever immaculate.

Gracyan Klimczak was unlucky to hit the post and was also denied by a good save from Lewis Naylor.

The winning goal came as a lovely placed free-kick from Ryan Ferguson saw Brown move forward and head powerfully past Naylor.

Joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Very pleased with the overall result. We weren’t at our best, but battled very hard for 90 minutes and got rewards.

“Our back five were outstanding. Great to get three points from a team in the top four and keeps us in touch.”

Welfare went out of the West Riding County Cup at the first round stage on Tuesday night despite an incredible defensive display at fourth-placed Evo-Stik East Division side Ossett United.

It was heartbreak for Welfare who led via a 50th minute penalty put away by Andy Horbury after Matty Bowman was hauled down.

It looked like they would cause a major shock only to concede two goals in the last two minutes.

Welfare were on the back foot for the majority of the game with over 50 crosses being played into their penalty area and 24 corners conceded. Zaniewski seemed in constant action fielding numerous long range shots.

Despite this Welfare could have taken a first half lead when Adam Walsh should have done better with his header and Ryan Ferguson had a shot deflected.

A slip in defence late in the first half nearly cost the visitors, but Zaniewski denied Marko Basic with a last ditch save.

Ater the break Horbury scored the penalty when Bowman was hauled down.

Ossett desperately tried to get back in the game with Ferguson, Reece Horn, and Sam Pashley all getting good blocks in as they laid siege to the Welfare goal.

Zaniewski made a great low save from Aidan Chippendale and it looked as though the shock would be on until 88 minutes when Corey Gregory headed in from the edge of the penalty area after Zaniewski had punched a cross away.

With virtually the last kick of the 90 and much to the relief of the majority of the 231 crowd, Ossett got the winner when Marcus Day lashed the ball home as he got onto the end of a corner.

Despite the defeat Welfare will travel north on Saturday with confidence when they visit Shildon in the first round of the FA Vase.