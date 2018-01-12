Carr brace helps Glasshoughton return to winning ways

Glasshoughton Welfare got back on the winning trail with a comfortable 4-1 win against neighbours Nostell MW at the TJS Arena.

This was Glasshoughton’s third win against Nostell this season having previously beaten them in a league game and also in the NCE League Cup.

First half goals from Adam Walsh and two from Tom Carr gave Welfare a good start and although a Jack Owen penalty got the visitors back in the game a second half Conor Glavin header sealed the points.

Welfare made changes for the game after the disappointing last minute defeat at Emley a week earlier. They brought in Matt Cunliffe for the injured Rob Oldham, Adam Walsh replaced Daniel Bingley and Carr, who played in goal last week, replaced the unavailable Gareth Hunter while Sam Eyles made his third appearance in goals.

Former Houghton player Ryan Poskitt lined up for Nostell, but ex-manager Simon Houghton was absent from the visitors’ dug-out.

Nostell opened with purpose and looked dangerous in the first minutes. But Glasshoughton took the lead on 10 minutes when man of the match Carr got onto the end of a high cross and knocked the ball forward to Adam Walsh who guided it past Aiden Tyas.

Two minutes later Welfare got their second as Mitchell Wilshire drove down the left flank and his excellent cross was headed home by Carr.

Within minutes Connor Rollinson saw an effort cleared off line, but Nostell were given a lifeline as Walsh brought down an opposing player on the edge of the area and Jack Owen beat Eyles with the resulting penalty.

Welfare got their third goal on 20 minutes when Andy Horbury attacked down the left and his cross was steered in by Carr.

The visitors came back and Eyles saved well from Liam Radford before both he and Jamie Miller both just cleared the crossbar with shots.

Just before the break Wilshire again did well down the left for the hosts and Horbury got on the end of the cross only to see Tyas make a great block.

As the second half opened Eyles made a good save and at the other end Wilshire and Horbury combined well with the latter shooting inches over the crossbar.

Poskitt, in his only real effort on goal, curled an effort wide of a post before Glasshoughton were reduced to 10 men when Horbury was given a second yellow card and then sent-off for kicking the ball away when disputing an offside decision.

Undeterred, Welfare sealed the win on 74 minutes when an Alex Marsh corner was headed powerfully home by Conor Glavin.

Home substitute Jamie Simpson was foiled by a low save from Tyas and he saw another effort drilled just wide.

In injury-time Eyles prevented his side conceding a second with two great blocks as the visitors attempted to reduce the arrears.

After the game a delighted joint Glasshoughton manager Darren Holmes said: “It was a fantastic performance by the lads.

“We finished our chances and defended really well when required.

“There had been lots of social media regarding the changes at Nostell and we prepared well and the lads were ready for a tough game.

“We showed quality all over the park and as a team and individuals gave 110 % – we can’t ask for more than that.

“Every game is huge from now until the end of the season and the lads are getting a taste for a play-off place. Play like we did today and we will be close I’m sure. Well done to all today.”

The win lifted Glasshoughton up to eighth place in the Toolstation NCE Division One and they are now aiming to maintain their progression away to Armthorpe Welfare this Saturday (3pm).