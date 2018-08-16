Carr sees red as Glasshoughton Welfare go out of FA Cup

Glasshoughton Welfare exited the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage after a narrow 2-1 defeat by higher league EBAC Northern League first division side Blyth AFC at the TJs Arena.

This was a first appearance in the FA Cup for Welfare after a three year absence and it was a first-ever for Blyth.

Welfare were hoping to continue the attacking force that saw the great midweek win against East Yorkshire Carnegie, but this was in vain as the home side looked out of sorts. Indeed it took all of 63 minutes to force their first corner. Two goals from David Robinson put the visitors ahead and the hosts could only muster a Mathew Cunliffe effort in reply.

Both sides struggled to control the ball in the opening exchanges although Dylan Williamson tested Mateuz Zaniewski with an effort that the big keeper caught.

Robinson hit an effort from a corner high and wide before home player Tom Carr was shown a red card for a foul.

The loss of a player showed slightly as Welfare man of the match Sam Pashley blocked two goal bound efforts. They went a goal down on 32 minutes when Zaniewski palmed a strong shot wide, but the loose ball was clipped back in and Robinson prodded home.

That was really the only chance of the first half and the hosts were disappointed to have hardly worked visiting keeper Chris Bannon.

The visitors increased their lead three minutes into the second half when poor defending on the right saw a cross delivered towards the far post and Robinson looped a header in.

In welfare’s first real attack of the game Bannon was forced to save at the feet of Grazyan Klimczak, but at the other end Zaniewski had to do well to foil Craig McFarlane.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men when Kyle Oliver was sent-off and Bannon tipped a Rob Oldham shot over.

Welfare got a lifeline with 15 minutes to play when Cunliffe registered his first goal for his side as his speculative effort from out on the left wing sailed into the net over Bannon.

Chances remained at a premium, however, and only a couple of good saves by Zaniewski prevented Blyth from scoring again.

Joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Always a big occasion playing in the FA Cup. Unfortunately we were unable to do ourselves justice. Going down to 10 men changed the whole shape of the game for us and we were unable to get going until the last 10 minutes when we finally put them under a little pressure.

“Reasonably pleased with how we stuck at it and were still in the game until the end.

“Important we now get ourselves back up the top end of the league were we believe we should be playing our football.”

Glasshoughton were back in action in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League when they were at home to Armthorpe Welfare on Tuesday night and suffered another defeat as they went down 2-1.

They started well with Sam Pashley heading a Ryan Ferguson cross against the crossbar and Rob Oldham hitting the post with a powerful shot. Adam Walsh then opened the scoring from Oldham’s corner.

But Armthorpe hit back quickly through Jason Crisp’s 25-yard free-kick and three minutes before half-time Lee Betts put them in front, drilling the ball home from six yards.

The hosts had several chances after the break, but were unable to convert any of them.

A quick return with Armthorpe Welfare is next up for Glasshoughton in the league this Saturday (3pm) and they are also in action next Tuesday away to Hallam (7.45pm).