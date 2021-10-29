Champions Ambience keen to defend their Premier crown

Ambience AFC, who were Wakefield Saturday League Premier Division champions last season and have started the new campaign well.

The team has only been together for three years, but is proving a big success on the pitch and went on a 14-game unbeaten run last season to win the league title at the first attempt.

Proud manager Paul Westwood said: “We’ve got a really good side and I can’t thank the lads and all the staff enough for all the effort and hard work they all put in.

“This season we hope to retain our Premier League title and have started off very strongly. We also beat Horbury Town last week in the cup, who are top of the West Yorkshire Premier League, 70 places above us.

“I just want to thank all the staff and players for all the hard work we have put in and a massive thanks to all the support we get every week.

“Also a massive thank you to Pip Longley, of Unique Fencing, our sponsor for all the support they have given us.”

Ambience have won six and drawn one of their first seven league matches this season to top the Premier table, their latest success coming 2-1 at home to a Players FC that had only previously lost once.

They beat Horbury Town 3-2 in the Cyril Craven Challenge Cup the previous week with goals coming from Mikey Dunn (two) and Andy Horbury.

Ambience face a challenge to defend their crown from local rivals Fryston FC, who boast a 100 per cent record in the Premier Division with six wins from six.

They were not in action last weekend, but did enjoy a 17-0 win over Alverthorpe Athletic in the Cyril Craven Challenge Cup the previous Saturday with 10 of their players on the scoresheet.

Liam Hyde led the way with five goals, Corey Davison hit a hat-trick and also on target were Samuel Fry (two), John Adey, Stuart Gordon, Michael McNamara, Mitchell McHugh, Stephen Campbell, Luke Devine and Murray Harrison.

Pontefract side Last Orders were convincing 9-2 winners over Nostell MW in the Premier and have 12 points with fours wins and two defeats so far.

Fourth-placed West End Terriers have four wins and just one defeat and they were big winners, 12-0 at home to Fieldhead Hospital. Nathan Harrop led the way with four goals while Chay Searston hit a hat-trick and there were further efforts from Wayne Harratt (two), Josh Appleton, David North and Daniel Devonport.

Peter Henton hit a hat-trick as Townville Allstars won 6-1 away to City of Wakefield Reserves in Division Two.

Rio Jackson and Colin Metcalfe were also on target for the winning team.

Featherstone Academical lost 3-0 at home to William Street, but Fryston FC Reserves won 3-2 against Broadway.