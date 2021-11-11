County Cup KO for Featherstone Colliery and Fryston FC

Saturday football round-up

Luke McGrath (two), Joseph Martini (two), Gibril Bojang, James Wilson and Abdou Bojang were all on target in Town’s 7-0 win.

Fryston FC also came off second best in their tie as they lost 5-0 at Huddersfield Amateur.

Kellingley Welfare, meanwhile, moved up to fifth in West Yorkshire Division Two when they enjoyed a 5-2 success away to Tingley Athletic.

Second half goals from Jamie Simpson, Tom Baker, Jake Lowe and Nathan Garfoot ensured the victory after Sam Wright had netted in the opening half.

Unbeaten Premier Division leaders Ambience made it eight wins from nine in the Wakefield Saturday League as they beat Polonia 2-1 at Ferrybridge Park.

In the same division, Last Orders were held to a 2-2 draw by Royston Ring O Bells at Pontefract Barracks.

Great Preston hit 14 unanswered goals in their Division One win over Waterloo.

Ash Hoddell (four), Luke Darwell (three), Kallum Hurst (three), Jake Thompson, Antony Dickinson, Liam Parkin and Archie Taylor all netted.

Chay Searston bagged four goals to help West End Terriers to breeze into the next round of the Wakefield & District FA Cyril Craven Challenge Cup.